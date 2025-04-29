CVRM brings more opportunities in grand opening of Women’s and Children’s Shelter expansion

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is opening the doors to the Women's and Children's Shelter II, an expansion of its current shelter program.

With 60 new beds, organizers and clients say the shelter brings survivors more opportunities and support on their journey to stability and independence.

The $2.5 million expansion will help women and children facing homelessness, as well as a new kitchen, laundry facilities, common areas and a playground. Many organizers from cities throughout the Coachella Valley and other community donors contributed to the expansion and the Mission's vision.

CVRM was founded in 1971 and is a "beacon of hope" for people in crisis, and in need of food, clothing, safe shelter and comprehensive services. Officials say this expansion will be a new era of support for women and children in need.

Stay with us at News Channel 3 to hear from organizers and clients about the importance of this new shelter space.