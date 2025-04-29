Mike Ditoro named Chief Executive Officer for Desert Regional Medical Center

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Michael J. Ditoro, PharmD., has been named CEO for Desert Regional Medical Center.

Ditoro joined Desert Regional as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and was promoted to Chief Administrative Officer in 2022. Previously he served as CEO of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, Illinois.

Michele Finney will remain Group CEO for Desert Care Network, the three-hospital system (Desert Regional Medical Center, Hi-Desert Medical Center, and JFK Memorial Hospital) operated by Tenet Healthcare.

Finney said, “Mike’s strong leadership, proven track record at Desert Regional, and unwavering commitment to excellence has been extremely valuable to our success.”

Finney continued that she will dedicate her time to strategic network priorities across the three hospitals and related outpatient centers, including seismic preparedness and systemwide growth. Ditoro said he is proud to continue advancing healthcare for the citizens of the greater Palm Springs region.

Ditoro added, "Over the past seven years, my family and I have fallen in love with the Coachella Valley and I am excited to help in the continued growth of our hospital and the community.”