Palm Springs Cultural Center to host LGBT home movie event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The LGBTQ+ History and Archives of the Desert, in collaboration with Deserted Films and the Palm Springs Cultural Center, will celebrate Pride Month by hosting a home movie event, where footage focused on the lives of LGBTQ+ people will be screened for public viewing at the cultural center, officials said.

"Home Movie Out of the Closet: LBGTQ+, Hollywood, Palm Springs, and You'' will be held from 3-9 p.m. June 1 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road.

The public can submit their home videos for free from 3-5:30 p.m. that day at the cultural center. A panel of home movie preservation experts can assess them and provide recommendations for storage and digitization.

The screening will proceed from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and will feature collections provided by the Archives, Deserted Films and the UCLA Library Film and Television Archive.

Organizers said the screening will be family-friendly, and will include never-before-seen LGBTQ+ footage, videos from Pat Rocco -- an activist, photographer and filmmaker whose work is currently on display at UCLA -- and other home videos of Hollywood stars at home, work and play.

A reception will follow at 9 p.m.

Attendance for the screening and reception will require a ticket purchase, which can be made at tinyurl.com/44nucwmw. Proceeds will benefit the Archives of the Desert, Deserted Films and the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

"These films are a glimpse into the lives of LGBTQ+ people with their friends, families, on vacation and in their homes. It is important to show that their lives are part of the bigger story of society,'' Archives co founder David Gray said in a statement.