Skip to Content
News

Stagecoach Music Festival 2025 arrests up 20% from last year

KESQ
By
today at 9:44 PM
Published 9:30 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Arrests were up for the 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival compared to last year, according to data released by the Indio Police Department on Tuesday.

There were 151 total arrests during the 3-day festival this year, marking an increase of 20% over the 124 arrests made in 2024 - and a much larger increase from 98 arrests in 2023. The leading cause of arrest this year was listed as "Other," with 91 offenses, but details of that category were not elaborated on by police. After "other," the leading cause of arrest was False Identification.

Police issued 86 handicap parking citations, up 3% from 83 citations in 2024.

Stagecoach Music Festival Arrests

2025202420232022
Total Arrests15112498125
Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication3634657
False Identification54494964
Possession of Drug Crimes3600
Property Crimes0*1*
Other91624
Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.

*: Information not provided by police.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content