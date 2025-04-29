Stagecoach Music Festival 2025 arrests up 20% from last year

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Arrests were up for the 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival compared to last year, according to data released by the Indio Police Department on Tuesday.

There were 151 total arrests during the 3-day festival this year, marking an increase of 20% over the 124 arrests made in 2024 - and a much larger increase from 98 arrests in 2023. The leading cause of arrest this year was listed as "Other," with 91 offenses, but details of that category were not elaborated on by police. After "other," the leading cause of arrest was False Identification.

Police issued 86 handicap parking citations, up 3% from 83 citations in 2024.

Stagecoach Music Festival Arrests

2025 2024 2023 2022 Total Arrests 151 124 98 125 Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication 3 63 46 57 False Identification 54 49 49 64 Possession of Drug Crimes 3 6 0 0 Property Crimes 0 * 1 * Other 91 6 2 4 Data courtesy of Indio Police Dept.

*: Information not provided by police.