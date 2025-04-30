COD, Partners Against Violence spread awareness for Denim Day

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Wearing jeans with a purpose. Denim Day is recognized on the last Wednesday of April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

College of the Desert's Office of Student life is partnering with Partners Against Violence to bring awareness to Denim Day and sexual violence prevention.

During the awareness day, people wear denim in solidarity with sexual violence victims. It was started in 1999 in Italy after the Italian Supreme Court ruling overturned a rape conviction claiming the victim had to have helped the rapist remove her jeans, implying she consented.

In response to the ruling, women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans in solidarity with the victim. After this, the act was picked up by international media and inspired Peace Over Violence to create Denim Day.

Since then, Denim Day has become the longest-running sexual violence prevention campaign worldwide. The denim has become a symbol of protest against sexual assault misconceptions as a visual demonstration of support for survivors.

