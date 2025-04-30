Indio police urge caution after deadly golf cart accident

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Jeff Sperbeck, longtime agent for NFL legend John Elway, was pronounced dead on Tuesday according to the coroner's office.

Now, News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is looking into just how safe these vehicles are—and what rules are in place to prevent future tragedies.

According to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission study, approximately 15,000 people are injured each year in golf cart-related accidents.

Officer Jesse Yuhas with the Indio Police Department said the number of golf carts on public streets has increased this festival season during Coachella and Stagecoach, and with that comes added risk.

“People often underestimate them—they lack the crash protection of a regular car and can be unstable on uneven ground or sharp turns,” Yuhas said. “Plus, they’re quieter and smaller, making them harder for other drivers to see.”

In 2011, Indio adopted a Golf Cart Transportation Program, allowing permitted carts that meet safety requirements to travel on designated pathways and bike lanes.

According to Yuhas, these carts must meet specific safety and operational standards to be considered street legal.

“It must pass safety inspection and have a current permit. Equipment includes seat belts, headlights, brake lights, rear lights, turn signals, red reflectors, horn, parking brake, back-up buzzer, mirrors, a covered passenger area and a locking device," Yuhas said.

Golf carts in Indio are regulated under both state law and the city’s transportation plan.

“We see a good level of compliance in designated areas, especially from residents familiar with the regulations,” Yuhas said. “However, occasional violations still occur—like driving after dark or using undesignated roads.”

Yuhas is reminding residents and festivalgoers alike: golf carts may be convenient—but they’re still vehicles, and they must be treated with care.

Viewers can find other cities’ golf cart rules online.

In La Quinta, drivers must have a valid California license—or one that meets state requirements.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a driver who made safety a top priority and for the full ride along with Indio PD.