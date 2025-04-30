Ribbon cut on Dune Palms bridge completion

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - La Quinta and other Coachella Valley leaders gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the long awaited Dune Palms bridge, which runs across the wash and connects La Quinta High School to Highway 111.

The project took more than two years to complete, with delays due to Tropical Storm Hilary back in August 2023.

The new 86 foot wide bridge includes four traffic lanes, bike paths, a walking path, and a dedicated CV Link underpass. It cost just over $30 million and replaced the city's final low water crossing, which will improve traffic flow in the area.

CVAG Executive Director Tom Kirk says the project is critical for the community as the bridge is a key north-south connection in the city and the prior flooding caused delays in travel time that could affect emergencies.

La Quinta city leaders are now looking ahead to the next major project starting soon - which will redo the roadways on Highway 111 from Jefferson Street to Indian Wells. The cost for that project will run about eight million dollars.