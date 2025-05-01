Skip to Content
13-Year-Old Nehemiah Johnson lands Hollywood role though Young Creators Program at PSUSD

At just 13 years old, Nehemiah Johnson is turning heads in Hollywood after landing a role in a horror film alongside actor Mekhi Phifer.

His journey began with the Young Creators Program, an expanded learning service at PSUSD that teaches students the art of filmmaking from directing, producing, filming and acting.

A simple social media post including Nehemiah led to his discovery by a film producer, marking the start of his acting career. This opportunity not only highlights his talent but also proves how programs like Young Creators can unlock real-world futures beyond the classroom.

