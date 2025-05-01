Cathedral City officials discuss sand accumulation in Verano Neighborhood

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Residents in the Verano Neighborhood in Cathedral City are dealing with mass sand accumulation after three to four weeks of strong winds in the Valley.

The north end of the neighborhood faces and unconstructed area of sand, which is easily picked up in high winds. Residents say the fences that once held back the sand, have since broken and let the sand into the street.

Residents are unable to drive on both sides of the road, turning it into a one-way pass. The sand has also overcome their sidewalks, backyards and filters into their homes.

They say it's not only a safety hazard for cars as they park along the street, but it's also a health hazard. One resident says his wife has gotten sick from the dust, and it has caused issues in their pet dog's fur.

After conflicting responses while reaching out to Cathedral City officials and the Home Owners Association, residents are calling for help. In a community update email, HOA officials said the streets were the City's but the blow sand would remain until September because of weather and burrowing owl mating season, which is halting construction to the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Cathedral City officials and residents on the ongoing issue.