Historic ‘Farmworker Justice Center’ opens in Coachella Valley

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The TODEC Legal Center on Thursday opened the first-ever Farmworker Justice Center in the Coachella Valley.

Officials said it's offering legal aid, digital access, unemployment support and more to farmworkers and their families.

Luz Gallegos, Executive Director, said the center, located at 1560 Sixth St. in Coachella, aims to address decades of systemic neglect by providing wraparound services.

"Not only dealing with their rights, as in labor and immigration, but also their health and well-being," Gallegos said. "We want to make sure that we're also going to be hosting citizenship classes, English classes and computer literacy classes."

Services are already being offered in the building, which will continue to extend as expansion moves forward in the coming months.

In the meantime, TODEC is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., now offering these free services and an emergency hotline for urgent needs.