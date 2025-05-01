Inmate dies in custody at Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif. (KESQ) - Investigators are looking into how an inmate at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in custody on Thursday.

In a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies report that they found 53-year-old Michael Allen Weaver of Lake Elsinore unresponsive inside a housing unit cell. Life saving measures were performed by custody staff and jail medical personnel until medics arrived, but Weaver was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The Riverside Sheriff's Office Corrections Central Investigations Unit is handling the investigation. They say there were no signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.