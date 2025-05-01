Skip to Content
News

Inmate dies in custody at Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta

Riverside County Sheriff's Office
By
Updated
today at 9:17 PM
Published 9:14 PM

MURRIETA, Calif. (KESQ) - Investigators are looking into how an inmate at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in custody on Thursday.

In a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies report that they found 53-year-old Michael Allen Weaver of Lake Elsinore unresponsive inside a housing unit cell. Life saving measures were performed by custody staff and jail medical personnel until medics arrived, but Weaver was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The Riverside Sheriff's Office Corrections Central Investigations Unit is handling the investigation. They say there were no signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content