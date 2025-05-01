PSPD cracking down on road safety with over 200 citations, warnings given

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- "Talladega Nights," a special enforcement operation targeting unsafe driving in Palm Springs, is cracking down on drivers.

PSPD Chief Andy Mills announced the enforcement period earlier this week via social media, "Sometime in the next week, PSPD will have a massive dragnet to stop and ticket as many speeders, light runners and stop sign rollers as possible. A maximum deployment including all command staff." You’ve been warned."

Comments under Chief Mills post also indicated driving conditions were a concern for locals.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with PSPD on road safety and one local who says things need to change.