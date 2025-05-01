Rep. Calvert cosponsors Canadian Snowbird Visa Act to enable longer stays in U.S. for Canadians

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KESQ) – Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41) is cosponsoring a bill to allow Canadian citizens who own or lease a residence in the U.S. to extend their stay from 182 days to 240 days per year.

Calvert joined together with Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL-15), Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ-4), and other House members to cosponsor the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act, H.R. 3070. Rep Calvert is an original cosponsor of the bipartisan bill.



“The Canadian Snowbird Visa Act will provide an important boost to the economic engine of the Coachella Valley, which is fueled by visitors from Canada and all over the world,” said Rep. Calvert. “I’ve joined together with my colleagues on a bipartisan basis to introduce this bill to give those who own or lease homes a longer window to enjoy their time in our country. This new policy will ultimately create jobs and expand economic growth in the Coachella Valley.”



"I'm proud to cosponsor the Canadian Snowbird Visa Act because it’s a win for America’s economy. Canadian residents contribute billions of dollars each year to our small businesses, real estate markets, and local economies. . . By extending the time Canadian visitors who own or lease homes can spend here, we’re supporting job growth, strengthening our bond with our closest neighbors, and helping local communities thrive,” said Congresswoman Laurel Lee.

News Channel 3's Karen Devine recently reported on the economic impacts of Canadian visitors in the Coachella Valley.



According to a study conducted by Visit Greater Palm Springs, more than 300,000 visitors from Canada spent $236 million in 2017. In a 2021 study conducted by the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, they found seven percent of Coachella Valley properties are owned by Canadians, making them the largest source of non-U.S. owners in the region.