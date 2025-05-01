Trump admin asks Supreme Court to allow deportation of Venezuelans

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Trump administration today asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay a lower court's order preserving Temporary Protected Status for more than 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants, including a Culver City woman, who contend they are unable to safely return to Venezuela.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem attempted to end the protections just days after taking office in January. However, a federal district court put her decision on hold pending a final resolution in the case, finding that the secretary's decision appeared to be motivated by racial bias toward Venezuelans and violated the law governing TPS.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected the government's stay request last month. If the Supreme Court grants a stay, Venezuelans who first registered for TPS in 2023 would immediately lose the interim protection provided by the district court's order and face the prospect of deportation to Venezuela while the case proceeds.

"The district court's detailed, well-reasoned order allows the Venezuelan community to continue living and working in this country while the case moves forward,'' said Ahilan Arulanantham of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law. "We hope the Supreme Court will see the government's request for what it is: an attempt to seize power that neither Congress nor the Constitution allows it to exercise."

The lawsuit in which the National TPS Alliance and seven Venezuelans accuse Noem of illegally revoking an 18-month extension of TPS for Venezuelans that was granted by the Biden administration was filed in February in San Francisco.

After U.S. District Judge Ed Chen's ruling in the Northern District of California blocked the government's attempt to strip Venezuelan migrants of their lawful immigration status, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blasted the decision.

"This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to obstruct President Trump's agenda," McLaughlin said in a statement sent to City News Service last month. "This unelected judge didn't get the memo that on Nov. 5, the American people voted for reinstituting integrity in our immigration enforcement and mass deportations of illegal aliens.

"Secretary Noem will continue fighting to return integrity to the TPS system, which has been abused and exploited by illegal aliens for decades. We will return TPS to its original status: temporary,'' the statement

continued.