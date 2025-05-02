Special mass for Pope Francis held at Sacred Heart church in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Local Catholics continued to remember and honor Pope Francis on Friday evening at a special mass held at Sacred Heart church in Palm Desert.

Father Ian Hollick says it was important to bring the different parishes of the area together for the special mass because people need to have an outlet to mourn in times of sadness.

Hollick continued, "I think so often in life people will say, 'Oh, just don't be sad, just enjoy life.' But there's a time to weep and there's a time to dance and so this is definitely a time for us to gather together and be sad together."

The Pontiff passed away at the age of 88 last week, on Easter Monday.