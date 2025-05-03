Congressman Ruiz holds town hall with ‘special guest’ Hakeem Jeffries

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Congressman Raul Ruiz held a town hall meeting with House Democratic Steering & Policy Co-Chair Nanette Barragán (CA-44) and special guest Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Residents gathered from across the Coachella Valley to hear statements from Ruiz, Barragán and Jeffries on policy concerns they have. Many of the topics included the Republican budget cuts, women's health rights and the dismantling of the Department of Education.

News Channel 3 spoke with Hakeem Jeffries and Raul Ruiz one-on-one before the town hall, to discuss it's importance for Valley residents.

"It's so important right now that we capture the momentum and listen to the American people, my constituents, the people right here in the Coachella Valley, about their real anxieties and fears of what this administration is doing," Ruiz said.

"Our message to the people here in the Coachella Valley and across the country, is we hear you, we see you, we feel you," Jeffries said. "We know this is a time of great anxiety, but we are committed to doing everything possible to make life better for you."

Many residents said they've been concerned with the budget cuts, and come to the town hall looking for answers.

"I live in a senior community, and we have fear there because of Medicaid, Medicare benefits being cut," Yasmin Espinoza of Cathedral City said. "We have the fear of losing benefits from Social Security."

