Joseph Wambaugh’s life and legacy lives on in Rancho Mirage home

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) -- "He was a top cop writer," that's how Dee Wambaugh describes her husband, Joseph Wambaugh, the late author often hailed as the inventor of true crime.

Dee and his son David, sat down with News Channel 3's Athena Jreij two months after his passing from esophogeal cancer.

"His character was, so strong and devoted and gave love, unconditional love," David said.

Wambaugh’s work spanned nearly 40 years, drawing from his own experience as a homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department. As he led the way in true crime, he also humanized those in the profession.

His third novel, The Onion Field, a nonfiction retelling of two LAPD cops kidnapped and taken to Bakersfield, would catapult the Wambaugh’s to new heights.

"He became kind of a celebrity. And he couldn't do his police work anymore. People would want his autograph instead," Dee said.

It was that story and its eventual film adaption that pushed Joseph to become a full-time author.

Twenty-one novels, 12 screenplays, and several Johnny Carson interviews later, David jokes the trick to a new book? Moving cities.

"My dad would have these these creative ideas. Only one book for one house."

Despite the legacy, his family says they question if all of Wambaugh's success would have been possible in today's modern age where cultures and opinions around policing are changing.

"The culture of cops being human and being of service to society and cleaning the bad guys away to protect people like us is gone. Now, they're scrutinized and they're judged and they're persecuted and not seen as human beings," David said.

Now, as the world changes, they hope Joseph's legacy will continue inspiring others.