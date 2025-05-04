Oscar Ortiz announces run for California Assembly District 36

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- Indio Councilmember Oscar Ortiz is joining the race for California State Assembly District 36.

Ortiz, who has served for 7 years on the Indio City Council and was previously mayor, announced the run via social media Sunday. It comes after the councilman lost a Congressional bid against Representative Raul Ruiz in 2024.

Republican Jeff Gonzalez of Indio currently represents the 36th district, which encompasses all of Imperial County, Coachella, Indio and the Salton Sea communities, as well as Blythe, portions of San Jacinto Valleys, Winchester, Anza and parts of Hemet.

