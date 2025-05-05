Counselor to visit Coachella Valley school following teacher sexual misconduct allegations

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A licensed therapist said she will visit Palm Valley School to support students following allegations that a third grade teacher and coach molested a teenager for over two years.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Stephen Spurlock, 43, was taken into custody for allegedly molesting a teenager for over two years. Investigators say the victim was just 14 when the alleged molestation began.

Spurlock is now facing several serious charges, including sodomy, lewd acts with a child and continuous sexual abuse.

School officials tell News Channel 3 the incident did not involve a Palm Valley student, and did not happen on campus.

Still, the school is planning on supporting students by bringing in Araceli Martinez, License Marriage & Family Therapist, Clinical Programs and Outreach Director with Barbara Sinatra Children's Center.

"We also focus on educating children about safety," Martinez said. "Also providing the staff and parents with the same support and equipping them with the knowledge and education to answer any questions students may have about this identified situation."

