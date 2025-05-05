Local Coachella Valley businesses celebrate Cinco de Mayo

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)-- Several Cinco de Mayo celebrations are taking place across the Coachella Valley on Monday.

Here are some of the events that are happing:

Absolute Dollar, your local family-owned discount store in the Coachella Valley, will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo Party on Monday, May 5, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM right at 50249 Harrison St. Coachella, CA. There will be free tacos, refreshing drinks, fun, music, and community vibes. The whole store will be 25% off with proceeds going to local sports teams in the community.

The healing power of animal therapy takes center stage this Cinco de Mayo at Caleo Bay Memory Care and Assisted Living located at 47805 Caleo Bay Drive in La Quinta, where seniors living with Alzheimer’s and dementia will experience the joy, stimulation and emotional connection that only animals and community can bring. Residents and guests of Caleo Bay will be treated to a stunning and culturally rich performance by the Escaramuzas Charras, a traditional all-female Mexican equestrian team that is part of Mexico’s national sport. Dressed in elaborate traditional attire, the riders will perform synchronized, high-speed routines that are as emotionally moving as they are visually breathtaking. This celebration goes deeper than spectacle because it’s rooted in care and connection. The event offers a unique therapeutic experience. Animal-assisted activities, particularly involving horses, have been shown to reduce anxiety, improve mood and promote memory recall, offering a powerful emotional boost to both residents and their loved ones. In addition to the special performance, guests will be treated to a wonderful Cinco de Mayo fiesta spread complete with Esquites (corn in a cup), Jarritos (non-alcoholic drinks), ice cream Mexican Paletas, and a Churros Bar.

News Channel Three's Tori King will be speaking with businesses about how Cinco De Mayo can bring an economic boost to Latino owned businesses.