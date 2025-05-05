Palm Springs International Airport adds nonstop service to Austin

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport will add nonstop service from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas, starting in November, airport officials announced today.

The Saturday-only Delta Air Lines flight will run from Nov. 8 through April 25, 2026, and operate on an Embraer E175 aircraft with first class, Comfort Plus and main cabin seating, officials said.

Flights will depart Austin at 10:15 a.m., arriving in Palm Springs at 11:22 a.m., with return service leaving at 12:07 p.m. and arriving in Austin at 5:07 p.m.

"Delta continues to show its confidence in the Palm Springs market, and we're glad to see them deepen their commitment to our destination,'' Harry Barrett Jr., executive director of aviation, said in a statement. "This new service to Austin builds on a solid foundation of demand, and we're pleased to see Delta step in to bring it back."