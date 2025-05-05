Single vehicle crash causes traffic backups on I-10 westbound near Acrisure Arena

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 westbound near Acrisure Arena caused significant traffic backups Monday night.

California Highway Patrol officers reported the incident just after 8 p.m. News Channel 3 captured the scene just east of Cook Street, with traffic extending all the way to Washington Street as cars were directed past the crash site.

One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to CHP officers on the scene.