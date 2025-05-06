Affordable housing for seniors in Palm Springs now accepting applications

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Applications are now open for a new affordable housing development for seniors in Palm Springs.

The highly anticipated Aloe Palm Canyon, located at 1479 N. Palm Canyon Drive, will offer 70 "thoughtfully designed" one-bedroom apartments for adults aged 55 and older with incomes ranging from 0% to 80% Area Median Income (AMI). The development includes 25 units specifically reserved for seniors who have previously experienced homelessness.

Of the 71 total units, 69 will have restricted rents to ensure long-term affordability.

Other amenities include:

A welcoming community room with a demonstration kitchen

A computer room/library for learning and leisure

A fully equipped fitness center

Laundry facilities, open off-street parking, and an on-site property manager's

office

office A beautiful outdoor gathering space designed for relaxation and socialization

Aloe Palm Canyon is scheduled to be completed in September 2025. The deadline to apply is May 18. Click here to apply.