Consumers in the Coachella Valley brace for higher prices this Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner, but there is still plenty of time to get something special for the mom in your life. However, consumers may have to spend more money this year to get the same quality of gifts they purchased in previous years.

Recent reports from the Federal Reserve imply that inflation may be cooling in the near future, however, that relief is not going to arrive fast enough for families preparing to celebrate this weekend. Americans are spending less and less on gifts amid the current environment of uncertainty. New data from CivicScience shows that 39% of Americans don’t plan to spend anything on a Mother’s Day gift this year at all. That's a 5% increase from 2024. In addition, the percentage of people who will be spending more than $50 is down from last year as well. Among those who are buying gifts, flowers lead the way, followed by taking mom out to dinner.

Shoppers don’t realize that the majority of cut flowers sold in the United States are imported, many of them coming from South America. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% come from overseas with nearly 90% of those from South America.

