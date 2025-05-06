Deputy-involved shooting in Yucca Valley Monday night, authorities confirm

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A deputy-involved shooting occurred Monday night in Yucca Valley, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning.

There's no word on when the shooting happened. Earlier Tuesday morning, the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station asked residents to avoid the area of Joshua Lane and Joshua Drive.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station confirmed that one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is set to share more information on the incident later today. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.