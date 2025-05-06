Pretrial Proceedings Start for Ex-Mayor, Developer Accused in Bribery Scheme

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - Pretrial motions got underway today ahead of jury selection for the trial of one-time Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet and a real estate developer, stemming from an alleged scheme to buy off the mayor to ensure his support for the businessman's projects.

Pougnet, 62, and John Elroy Wessman, 86, were criminally charged, for the first time, in 2017. They were indicted by a Riverside County grand jury two years later, along with Coachella Valley real estate developer Richard Hugh Meaney, 59.

All the felony charges against Meaney were later dismissed. However, he pleaded guilty to a reinstated misdemeanor count of financial conflict in a government contract. Meaney is free on bond and is slated for sentencing in June.

Richard Meaney

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Samuel Diaz ruled on motions from the prosecution and defense, one of which concerned the process of seating a jury. Both sides agreed to craft their own preferred questionnaires for prospective jurors to complete, which Diaz was slated to review by the end of

the week. The approved questions will then be given to the prospects for them to answer.

A pool of 400 prospective jurors is being requested. However, many of those are likely to be eliminated during hardship interviews conducted by a court commissioner, ahead of formal jury selection. When the pool has been narrowed, the final screening process will begin, which is tentatively set for Thursday, May 15.

Opening statements will likely occur before the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Testimony is expected to conclude by June 20, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Pougnet and Wessman are each free on bond.

The case, which began as a federal corruption probe until it was turned over to county investigators in 2016, has been plagued by repeated delays, some resulting from ongoing challenges by the defense to the indictment, as well as the COVID lockdowns, Pougnet's relocation to another state, changes to legal counsel and related complications.

A trial judge in December 2020 dismissed all counts against Wessman, characterizing them as baseless, but the charges were reinstated by the Fourth District Court of Appeals in Riverside less than two years later. The defendant is charged with nine counts of bribery of a public official and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Pougnet is charged with eight counts each of accepting bribes and illicit financial interest in public contracts, along with three counts of perjury and one count of conspiracy. He served two terms as mayor, leaving office in 2015.

The influence-buying scheme that prosecutors allege the men were involved in netted Pougnet close to $400,000 between 2012 and 2014, securing his public support for projects brought before the Palm Springs City Council, specifically The Dakota, the Desert Fashion Plaza, The Morrison and Vivante.

Payments to Pougnet were allegedly drawn directly from accounts maintained by Meaney's Union Abbey Co. and Wessman Development Inc., according to the prosecution.

Prosecutors told the grand jury in 2019 Pougnet planned to move to Colorado to join his husband and two children when his first term ended in 2011, but the two developers allegedly put him ``on their payroll'' in order to gain his votes of confidence in their projects.

"This is a case about political corruption in Palm Springs,'' Deputy District Attorney Amy Barajas told the grand jury, according to transcripts later released to the public. "What kind of corruption? Well, one of the oldest stories in the book. Some wealthy real estate developers get a politician on their payroll, and in exchange they get favorable treatment, inside access and large contracts."

She said that Pougnet was hesitant about remaining for a second term as mayor. The grand jury was shown an email exchange from May 30, 2011, between him and Meaney, in which the latter wrote, "Everything is in place. The big question from everyone is ... what are your plans?"

Pougnet's response appeared to indicate their relationship hinged on the defendant securing something in return.

"I need to know that an offer is very real, that I am an employee somewhere that has a letter `of employment,''' Pougnet wrote. "That will make a decision much easier. As you know, a month ago, this was not even an option on the table with me and Christopher. Staying (in Palm Springs) has huge family implications considering I would be going back and forth."

The then-mayor allegedly accepted $225,000 as an initial incentive to remain active in local government.

If convicted, Pougnet could face up to 19 years in state prison, while Wessman could face 12 years, under sentencing guidelines. However, given that neither man has prior felony convictions, each may qualify for lower-level penalties, including suspended jail terms and probation.