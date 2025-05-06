Riverside County Board of Supervisors authorizes rate increase for contracted Sheriff’s Office personnel

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - In the Tuesday meeting, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors authorized the Sheriff's Office to raise the rates it charges local cities and agencies for law enforcement services.

The 7% increase, retroactive to July 2024, raises the base hourly rate charged for the use of patrol personnel.

At its Council meeting on Tuesday, the La Quinta City Council voted unanimously to approve the proposed contract agreement with the county for fiscal years 2025/2026 and 2026/2027, which increased the amount for law enforcement services from about $18 million to nearly $22 million.

A statement from Rancho Mirage says the new rate will raise the city's law enforcement budget to about $13 million, which includes 33.27 total personnel and 28.27 total sworn personnel.

Palm Desert says their currently budgeted amount is just under $21 million. They currently have a budget study session scheduled for Thursday at noon, where they'll discuss the new rate.

