Center for Employment Training hosting a public hearing, addressing community needs with federal grant

City leaders in Coachella are coming together today alongside the Center for Employment Training to find new ways to support local residents. A public hearing will be held at the Center for Employment Training (CET), where community members are encouraged to share their input.

The CET recently received funding through the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), a federally funded program under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This grant is designed to help states, territories, and tribes deliver vital services aimed at reducing poverty and addressing the challenges faced by underserved communities.

Today’s hearing will give CET and city officials an opportunity to better understand the community’s most pressing needs and discuss how the CSBG funds can be used to make a meaningful impact.