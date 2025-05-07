Coachella Valley Power Agency-Joint Powers Authority now official energy agency

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - With unanimous approval by the Indio City Council on Wednesday to enter an agreement with the agency, the Coachella Valley Power Agency-Joint Powers Authority (CVPA-JPA) is now official.

The goal of the new governing authority is to give Coachella Valley residents more control over their electricity.

The City of Indio joins La Quinta and Riverside County as the first three members of the JPA though the agency provides the ability for additional members, including tribal nations and more cities, to join in the future.

Once the JPA is formed, representatives from all participating entities will be chosen to form a board, weighing concerns for local power governance and infrastructure. The board will then work with Imperial Irrigation District to address their issues.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson earlier reported on some of the details of the CVPA-JPA.