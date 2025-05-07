Skip to Content
CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Esparza speaks on CV Ed Foundation DOJ investigation

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) -- Faced with a more than $50 million budget deficit, mass layoffs and less than favorable public sentiment, to say Dr. Frances Esparza was dealt a poor deck of cards as CVUSD's new superintendent, would be an understatement.

For the past year, Esparza has made tough decisions while weighing the fate of the district.

Just recently, the Coachella Valley Education Foundation was cleared by the Department of Justice after an investigation into the misuse of nearly $3 million in donations from Goldenvoice.

Tonight, News Channel 3 sits down with Dr. Esparza in an in-depth interview on the progress of her term and where she sees the district going next.

