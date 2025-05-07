Expert speaks about the mental health toll on the “sandwich generation”

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - For adults in their 40s and 50s, mental health professionals say life can feel like a juggling act—caring for young children while also tending to aging parents.

Experts call this group the “sandwich generation,” and they say the emotional toll of multigenerational caregiving is rising.

According to Pew Research Center, more than half of Americans in their 40s are part of this caregiving group. Nearly a quarter of adults are providing financial support to both an elderly parent and a child.

“It’s a lot of extra stressors all at once,” said Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha, child adolescent and adult Psychiatrist with Kaiser Permanente.

She said for example, people in this generation might be managing young kids with illnesses from school while also trying to keep parents on track with their medications and appointments.

Dr. Limon-Rocha also said she's noticed an increase in this phenomenon among her patients.

"I see families all the time that are juggling," she said.

To help ease the pressure, Dr. Limon-Rocha recommends caregivers prioritize self-care, seek help from family or professional resources and stay connected socially.

“I always encourage my family members and caregivers just kindness toward self," she said.

As life expectancy increases, and families continue to share responsibilities across generations, experts said supporting sandwich caregivers is more important than ever—for their health and the well-being of those they care for.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. for the full report.