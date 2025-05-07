‘Foster Care Awareness Month’ highlights need for local court appointed special advocate volunteers

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - More than 6,000 children in Riverside County will spend time in foster care this year, and dedicated court appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers can change their lives.

May is "Foster Care Awareness Month," and the organization Voices for Children has an urgent need for CASA volunteers.

While social workers, attorneys and judges work to make the best decisions for a child's wellbeing while they're in foster care, the heavy caseloads often limit the time they can devote to each case. So CASA volunteers are the ones who step in to provide stability for these children, advocating to ensure all their needs are met.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Voices for Children President and CEO Jessica Munoz about the need for CASA volunteers in our area.

Voices for Children is now celebrating its 10th anniversary. For more information on the organization or to become a volunteer, visit speakupnow.org.