JFK Memorial Hospital receives advanced certification for excellent perinatal care

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - JFK Memorial Hospital held a celebration on Wednesday for achieving an advance certification in perinatal care.

Peri-natal care is care offered to pregnant mothers beginning at conception and extending to a time after the baby is born.

The certification comes from the Joint Commission and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. It is awarded to hospitals that demonstrate excellence in providing comprehensive, coordinated care for expectant mothers and their infants.

JFK Director of Maternal Child Services Geraldine Samaniego, RN says, “Our team at JFK Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest quality level of care for expectant mothers and their newborns. Receiving the Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire staff.”

JFK CEO Karen Faulis adds, “We are thrilled to have earned this certification and look forward to continuing to serve our community with exceptional perinatal care.”

JFK Memorial is the second hospital in the Coachella Valley and one of only 15 in California to achieve advanced certification in perinatal care. Last year, Desert Regional Medical Center became the first hospital in the Inland Empire to achieve the new certification.