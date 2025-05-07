Palm Desert Sheriff’s deputies arrest man accused of indecent exposure

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Desert man was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of exposing himself while in his car, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The Department reports that Palm Desert Sheriff's Station deputies were called to the 77000 block of Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of indecent exposure. Before deputies could get to the location, the suspect drove away from the scene.

Deputies later found the car and the suspect driver, who was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

The Investigations Bureau is handling the ongoing investigation, and they ask anyone with information on this incident to call Investigator Hickok at 760-836-1600.