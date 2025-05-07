Skip to Content
Police Officers’ Association Awards and Community Appreciation Social to honor local heroes

The 3rd Annual Police Officers’ Association Awards and Community Appreciation Social is taking place on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. The event will happen at the Rooftop Flannery Exchange at 750 N Palm Canyon Drive.

This special event, hosted by the Palm Springs Police Officers’ Association, will honor our outstanding Palm Springs Police and recognize and appreciate community and business members.

Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Modgirl, and catering will done by LULU Catering & Events Lulu California Bistro.

Tori King

