Free community event on Monday for families interested in fostering or adopting a child

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Department of Social Services (DPSS) and Faith in Motion will be hosting a free community event on Monday, May 12, to recruit foster and adoptive families.

More than 3,300 children in Riverside County are in out-of-home care.

DPSS is working with non-profit Faith in Motion to present a panel discussion and question and answer session in both English and Spanish explaining how to take the steps toward changing a child's life. Attendees will receive information on fostering, adoption, and volunteer opportunities to support children in need.

The location of the free event is at Southwest Church, 44-175 Washington Street in Indian Wells, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A light meal is provided, and registration is encouraged.

For more information, contact Faith in Motion Manager Irene Capen at 951-228-5553 or visit faithinmotionrivco.org.