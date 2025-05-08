Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast highlights LGBTQ+ Youth Programs amid federal DEI cuts

This morning, the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast will take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The event honors the legacy of Harvey Milk — the first openly gay elected official in California — and serves as a powerful reminder of his enduring message of hope, courage, and equality.

Held each year, the breakfast is a time to reflect on Milk’s trailblazing work in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, while also spotlighting leaders and advocates who carry his mission forward today.

This year’s celebration will include special recognition of two prominent figures: Holly Near, a renowned singer, songwriter, and activist, and Toni Atkins, a longtime public servant and champion of equality, was honored with the Harvey B. Milk Leadership Award. Atkins has been instrumental in shaping inclusive policies throughout her career in California politics.

The breakfast will feature an uplifting performance by the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus. Beyond the awards and performances, the breakfast serves a greater cause. Proceeds from the event support LGBTQ+ youth programs across the Coachella Valley, helping to empower and uplift the next generation of leaders. On average, the event draws around 300 young attendees each year, providing them with encouragement, visibility, and community support.