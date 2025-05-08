Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport presents new entry sign

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – There's a new, updated and improved sign to welcome visitors to Thermal at the entrance to Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.

The county airport's management, the Aviation Division of the Riverside County Transportation and Land Management Agency, installed a new monument sign and is planning extensive landscaping around the main entrance.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez assigned county funding for the improvements to enhance the look of the airport as people arrive in Thermal.

Perez sees the possibility of major growth in the future, saying, “The Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport serves the Coachella Valley region and is one of our county assets and a key to our economic development future." He added, "I have sought to champion updating this airport, and this is an investment. The new and beautiful signage modernizes the entrance to our Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in the Thermal community.”

The improvements continue as 20 damaged palm trees will be replaced beginning next week. More landscaping will be added in the fall/winter season after the summer heat.