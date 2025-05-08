Skip to Content
Man accused in $40K burglary at Palm Desert business to stand trial

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A convicted felon who allegedly joined a woman in breaking into a Palm Desert business, stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise, must stand trial for second-degree burglary, a judge ruled today.   

Michael James Graham, 55, of Lakewood was previously arrested in 2023 as part of a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation that also snared 29-year-old Ali Danielle Castillo.   

Ali Danielle Castillo

Castillo pleaded guilty to burglary less than four weeks after she was taken into custody and was sentenced to 16 months in county jail.   

Following a preliminary hearing Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Superior Court Judge Susanne Cho ruled there was sufficient evidence to bound Graham over for trial on the felony charge.  

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for May 22. Graham is free on his own recognizance.   

According to sheriff's investigators, the defendants allegedly targeted a business in the 73-400 block of El Paseo, near Lupine Lane, shortly after 4 a.m. on June 9, 2023.

Sgt. Emil Stan alleged Graham punched out a window and stole merchandise valued at roughly $40,000, while Castillo acted as the lookout and getaway driver. The break-in caused an alarm to sound, to which patrol deputies responded.

"Deputies located the suspects in their getaway vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, in the unincorporated area of Anza,'' Stan said in a statement. "A search of their vehicle was conducted, and the stolen property was recovered."  

Graham and Castillo were taken into custody without incident.   

Castillo had no documented prior felony convictions. However, Graham has unspecified convictions in Los Angeles County resulting in a state prison sentence, according to court records.

