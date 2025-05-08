‘Ticket to Ride,’ new county foster program hopes to alleviate shelter overcrowding
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is getting ready to launch a new foster program aimed at getting more animals into fur-ever homes.
'Ticket to Ride,' would provide a temporary home to animals in transition between shelters.
It comes as the county has received widespread criticism from animal advocates that a strong foster program is lacking.
