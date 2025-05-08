Skip to Content
News

‘Ticket to Ride,’ new county foster program hopes to alleviate shelter overcrowding

By
Updated
today at 11:32 AM
Published 10:45 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is getting ready to launch a new foster program aimed at getting more animals into fur-ever homes.

'Ticket to Ride,' would provide a temporary home to animals in transition between shelters.

It comes as the county has received widespread criticism from animal advocates that a strong foster program is lacking.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with RCDAS Director Mary Martin and animal advocates on the new program.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content