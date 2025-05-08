West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in the Coachella Valley

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has detected and confirmed a West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample in the North Shore community.

This is the first time a positive sample has been collected in 2025. The positive sample was collected in a routine site collection near Vanderveer and Avenue 73.

CVMVCD says the West Nile Virus "is endemic to the Coachella Valley and is primarily spread by native Culex mosquitoes, which are most active during the summer, especially at dawn and dusk."

They report, as of now no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in California this year.

The virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States. Residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes, dump or drain potential breeding sources and use insect repellant when outdoors.

