Car crashes into concrete barrier in Mecca injuring two people
MECCA, Calif.- One person has been airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition after a driver reportedly crashed into a concrete barrier in Mecca.
Cal Fire reported the crash just before 11:30am Friday morning at Avenue 66 and Dale Kiler Road. According to officials only one car was involved. A second person was also transported to a local hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.
California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any updates.