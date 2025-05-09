Car crashes into concrete barrier in Mecca injuring two people

MECCA, Calif. - One person has been airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition after a driver reportedly crashed into a concrete barrier in Mecca. Cal Fire reported the crash just before 11:30am Friday morning at Avenue 66 and Dale Kiler Road. According to officials only one car was involved. A second person was also transported to a local hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any updates.

