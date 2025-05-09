New Agua Caliente Oasis unveiled at Palm Springs International Airport

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport is teaming up with Agua Caliente Casinos to present the new Agua Caliente Oasis.

The Oasis is a feature of the Agua Caliente Concourse, which comes as the airport continues to see record breaking growth. The design offers travelers a space inspired by the iconic landscape of the Coachella Valley, complete with palm trees, lounge seating, and charging stations.

PSP Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barret, Jr. says, "This experiential installation is more than a resting place — it’s an extension of the warm, welcoming spirit that defines the Coachella Valley. Located on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, PSP honors the deep roots and vibrant culture of the land we share. The Oasis reflects our commitment to creating meaningful, memorable experiences for every traveler who passes through PSP.”

“We are thrilled to introduce this uniquely designed space at Palm Springs International Airport,” said Saverio R. Scheri III, Chief Operating Officer of Agua Caliente Casinos. “The Oasis not only provides travelers a space to pause and recharge but also serves as a preview of the elevated service and exceptional offerings that define our world-class hospitality at all Agua Caliente Casino properties.”

The Oasis is part of the ongoing collaboration between PSP and Agua Caliente Casinos, offering travelers an immersive experience of PSP and the Agua Caliente brand.