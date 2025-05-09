New VEG ER for Pets set to open in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – VEG ER for Pets is announcing the opening of its Palm Desert location, providing families in the community with "the highest level of emergency care."

VEG ER for Pets was established in 2014 to help people and their pets when they need it most. Organizers say the group of hospitals has revolutionized the pet emergency experience with a customer-centered approach, rapid response times and emergency-focused staff.

The ER will provide veterinary medicine, including surgeries, ultrasounds, x-rays and more. It is the first VEG hospital in the Coachella Valley and the 12th VEG hospital in California. VEG says it reworks the emergency medicine experience but making the process work for people and their pets.

The Palm Desert pet hospital is open for emergencies 24/7, even on holidays. The new space will have an open floor plan, allowing pet parents to have "freedom of movement and to see life-saving heroics up close," according to the press release.

Pet parents even have the opportunity to to stay with their pet through all stages of treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

Organizers will mark the opening of the VEG ER for Pets on May 14th with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. at 73495 CA-111 in Palm Desert.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from VEG medical directors about the new Palm Desert ER.