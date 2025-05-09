Police investigate late night shooting in Indio

INDIO Calif. (KESQ)- At least one person was shot Thursday night in Indio confirms the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Friday morning. According to the Sheriff's Department at 10:45 p.m., deputies were requested by the Indio Police Department to respond to the area of Monroe Street and Avenue 52 regarding a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office assumed the investigation and is working to identify where the incident occurred and any suspects involved. The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any updates.

