Rancho Mirage crash closes roadway

A two car collision in Rancho Mirage Friday morning caused some traffic issues. Just before 10am, police responded to an accident involving two vehicles at the corner of Ramon Road and Los Alamos Road. Several law enforcement officers and emergency crews are on scene. There appears to be at several people injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Eastbound traffic on Ramon Road is currently being diverted and drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection at this time. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any updates on air and on-line.

