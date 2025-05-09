Suspect arrested in 2024 Palm Springs crash that killed DHS woman; injured four

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with the fatal three-car crash on March 27, 2024 at the intersection of North Indian Canyon Drive and 20th Avenue in Palm Springs.

Following an investigation by the Palm Springs Police Department Traffic Division, a 66-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was identified as the driver responsible for the deadly crash. Police took the man into custody on a homicide warrant and booked him into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Investigators report they found the suspect driver was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Indian Canyon Drive when he hit two cars that were slowing down at the intersection of 20th Avenue.

The investigation revealed the driver was driving over 100 miles per hour at the time of impact.

Alexa Labrecque, 28, of Desert Hot Springs was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people in her car suffered moderate to significant injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect driver was also injured.

The investigation also showed that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Police presented the case to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, which filed a homicide charge after reviewing the evidence collected by the PSPD Traffic Division.

