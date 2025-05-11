Desert Regional nurses help welcome new life on Mother’s Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As Mother’s Day is celebrated across the country, some are spending it in the delivery room — and nurses are right beside them, helping guide them into parenthood.

At Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, many Registered nurses (RNs) said being part of a birth on this special day is a privilege.

"It was very special," Shannon Wagner, RN said after helping deliver a baby on Mother's Day.

"Congratulations to Courtney Velasquez whose Mother's Day present this year was a beautiful baby girl, Saylor, who joined the family at 3:22 a.m at Desert Regional Medical Center! Saylor weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces and was born on 5/11. How's that for a lucky number! Desert Care Network sends best wishes to the entire family, Dad Joe, brother Shyloh and sister Savannah, who is waiting back home in Joshua Tree for her sister's arrival. Happy Mothers Day to all the moms and babies we serve through our Women & Infants Center, Level 3 NICU and prenatal programs! Learn more about services online," said Richard Ramhoff, Group Director, Marketing Desert Care Network.

Not only is Sunday Mother’s Day, it is also the end of National Nurses Appreciation Week — a time meant to honor the dedication of nurses across the country.

Yadira Soto, RN — a mother herself — said she was happy to spend the day supporting others.

"It's wonderful being a part of another woman becoming a mom," Soto said. "Some of these moms are becoming first time moms. So it's good to be part of that. Being there with them, helping them through this journey of labor and delivery."

The team also helped deliver Mateo on May 10 — which is Dia de las Madres — adding an even deeper sense of celebration.

"The unique thing about the Hispanic culture, no matter what day it lands on during the week, we always celebrate on the 10th," Kimberlyn Cruz, RN said.

Feliz Dia de las Madres to brand new mom Jocelyn Martinez whose very first Mother's Day present was her brand new baby boy, Mateo, who was born at Desert Regional Medical Center on 3:47 p.m. on May 10 -- which is Mother's Day in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. Mateo was 6 pounds 12 ounces and 19 inches long. Congratulations to Jocelyn and dad, Noah Burdin, of Palm Springs. What a cute baby! Happy Mothers Day to all the moms and babies we serve through our Women & Infants Center, Level 3 NICU and prenatal programs," said Richard Ramhoff, Group Director, Marketing Desert Care Network.

These nurses said being present for life’s first moments — especially during a week celebrating their profession — is the best kind of recognition.