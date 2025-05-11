Desert Regional nurses help welcome new life on Mother’s Day
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As Mother’s Day is celebrated across the country, some are spending it in the delivery room — and nurses are right beside them, helping guide them into parenthood.
At Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, many Registered nurses (RNs) said being part of a birth on this special day is a privilege.
"It was very special," Shannon Wagner, RN said after helping deliver a baby on Mother's Day.
Not only is Sunday Mother’s Day, it is also the end of National Nurses Appreciation Week — a time meant to honor the dedication of nurses across the country.
Yadira Soto, RN — a mother herself — said she was happy to spend the day supporting others.
"It's wonderful being a part of another woman becoming a mom," Soto said. "Some of these moms are becoming first time moms. So it's good to be part of that. Being there with them, helping them through this journey of labor and delivery."
The team also helped deliver Mateo on May 10 — which is Dia de las Madres — adding an even deeper sense of celebration.
"The unique thing about the Hispanic culture, no matter what day it lands on during the week, we always celebrate on the 10th," Kimberlyn Cruz, RN said.
These nurses said being present for life’s first moments — especially during a week celebrating their profession — is the best kind of recognition.