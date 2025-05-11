Moms Celebrated at Free “Mamacitas” Tea Party at The Shops at Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Families across the Coachella Valley came together for a heartwarming and relaxing celebration as The Shops at Palm Desert hosted a free “Mamacitas” Tea Party in honor of Mother’s Day. The event took place from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the region’s only indoor shopping mall.

Moms had the full tea party experience provided by Charmed Spirits, featuring curated teas, scones, and delicate finger sandwiches. The atmosphere was filled with live music, friendly conversation, and thoughtful touches that allowed moms to unwind and relax.

Adding to the charm of the event was a Kids Club, hosted in partnership with the YMCA. Children had the opportunity to create handmade cards and crafts as surprise gifts for their moms, while enjoying snacks, games, balloons, and other fun activities. This setup gave moms a well-deserved break to sip tea and socialize, knowing their little ones were engaged and preparing something meaningful.

“All mamacitas deserve to be celebrated on Mother’s Day,” said Nayyan Chandler, Marketing Manager for The Shops at Palm Desert. “We were proud to host this free event so families could come together and show mom how special she is. The Kids Club was a big hit — moms got to relax while their kids created something memorable.”

Attendees also enjoyed prize raffles with giveaways from mall favorites including Sephora, Victoria’s Secret, and Pandora. Families participated in an Instagram contest by posing at the Mamacitas Backdrop and sharing their photos with the hashtag #mamacitasattheshops and tagging @theshopsatpalmdesert for a chance to win additional prizes.

The Mamacitas Tea Party proved to be a joyful and memorable afternoon — one filled with appreciation, laughter, and sweet moments between mothers and their families.