Palm Springs Unified to host mental health conference, supporting families

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) is taking steps to support families and reduce the stigma around mental health.

This Saturday, May 17th, Desert Springs Middle School will host a Mental Health Awareness Conference. The event, held in partnership with Riverside University Health System, aims to support parents and caregivers and provide them with tools to support their children’s mental well-being.

Attendees can take part in six interactive workshops covering key topics such as anxiety, eating disorders, substance use, and building stronger parent-child relationships.

PSUSD offers a multi-tiered support system for students, including on-campus counselors, social workers, and licensed therapists. For those requiring more intensive help, additional services are available.

The upcoming workshops are open to the entire community. Interested participants can register through the PSUSD website. Mental Health Awareness Month is more than a reminder—it's a call to act.